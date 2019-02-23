“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Whenever I hear, see and experience injustice anywhere in the society, these afore-quoted words of Martin Luther King Jr. who wrote in his famous open letter “The Letter from Birmingham Jail”, always appear on the screen of my mind. Ours is an unjust society wherein people feel proud to commit injustice, instead of doing justice or facilitating the dispensation of justice. Unfortunately, there are several sincere, straightforward intelligent and diligent officers both in the federal and provincial organizations with whom people placed in authority have been unfair for reasons unknown to the ill-fated officers. As a result, they have not been promoted to a higher grade even after the passage of 15 or 18 years in the same grade.

When one speaks of delay in justice delivery in our country, it often boils down to either lack of judges or cumbersome court procedures. But what if the government itself or those of government placed in the authority only process the case of their own blue-eyed boys and leave others to languish in the same grade till retirement. Is there anyone gracious and God –fearing to take notice of this administrative injustice being meted out with promotions in the public sector organizations?

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

