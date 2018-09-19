Injustice against students

It is probably heart breaking to mention that the BS students of government girls Degree College Turbat are terrible shock to know about the rejection of their registration in BS. As we, BS students, were told before that we are linked with Balochistan University of Quetta and we have paid 4,000 each for our registration even though we have passed first semester and right now we are being told that the BS can be cancelled which actually means our first year is destroyed by working hard for passing the zero semester and also the first semester. There is absolutely no doubt that we are girls but that doesn’t mean we have no rights to raise our voice.

This is the 21st Century and we can protest for our rights and we can not put our hands on and don’t let anyone to play with our career. We have been forbidden to protest by our teachers and according to them, by protesting our college’s name would be in bad books by which the teachers can be blamed but what about us? Should we shut our mouth and see what will happen next with us and wait for news of the rejection of our registration? By listening to our teachers’ statements, it is clear that they are selfish and they are not thinking about us and even they have deceived us and tried to destroy our career. As the Principal herself said that this is just our journey and we cannot get degrees by doing our BS in college. The Principal herself is discouraging us.

In fact, we have not received any student card which proves that our registration has not been confirmed yet. In a nutshell, I just want to request the authorities of Balochistan University of Quetta to feel pity on us and accept our registration. If it would not be accepted then our one year will be ruined. So, the BS students of Government Girls Degree College Turbat need the support of Balochistan University, otherwise they would be like those flying birds that have’nt any destination.

SAME BALOCH

Turbat

