France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a setback during his recovery from a knee injury which officially rules him out from the upcoming FIFA World Cup, his agent Rafaela Pimenta has confirmed.

Pogba underwent surgery to fix a torn meniscus suffered during training before the season even began but has failed to recover in time for the showpiece event which begins in just a few weeks’ time.

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform (you that) Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” Rafaela Pimenta said.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join the Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French national team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow.”

Juventus were already prepared for this news with manager Massimiliano Allegri not expecting the midfielder to return at least before January.

Pogba was an integral part of the France squad which won the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup and his injury adds more woes for his international team which also lost midfielder N’Golo Kante to a hamstring injury just a few days prior.

France, who are in Group D at this year’s competition, begin their campaign against Australia on Nov. 22 before playing Denmark and Tunisia.

In Pogba’s absence, both France and Juventus have struggled this season highlighting his importance for both squads.