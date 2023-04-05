Rafael Nadal will miss the Monte Carlo Masters after failing to recover from the injury that has kept him on the sidelines for months.

The Spaniard suffered a hip-flexor injury during the Australian Open and has not taken the court since, missing the Indian Wells and Miami Open in the process. He was reportedly ready to make his comeback at Monte Carlo but will not take the risk with his health ahead of the French Open.

Unfortunately I am still not ready to compete and will miss one of those special tournaments I always love to play, Nadal said on his Twitter.

Monte Carlo is and has been a key event in my career, but unfortunately, I will have to miss it again since I am still not ready to compete without the risk of getting injured. I will continue the process of getting ready to come back, he continued.

The 35-year-old’s ostensible target will now be French Open as he looks to defend his crown.

Nadal, who has won the Monte Carlo Masters 11 times, is not the only player who will be absent due to injury.

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has also withdrawn his name from the draw in order to recuperate after a battling Miami Open tournament.

The Monte Carlo Masters will begin on April 8th with Stefanos Tsitipas defending his title.