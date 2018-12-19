Injury fears for Pakistan ahead of South Africa series

Johannesburg

Injury fears hover over the Pakistan cricket team as fast bowler Mohammad Abbas and spinner Shadab Khan continue to be in doubt for the first Test against South Africa.

According to sources, Abbas is nursing a shoulder issue while Shadab has a groin injury which could lead to them sitting out the three-day practice match against Cricket South Africa Invitation Xi starting tomorrow.

Opener Fakhar Zaman is also suffering from a knee problem, but he is expected to play the practice match.

The players are currently in Benoni for the practice match. It is the only game for the tourists before the first of three Tests starts in Centurion on December 26.

The Tests will be followed by five one-day internationals in which both teams will be looking to settle on combinations ahead of the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales, starting on May 30.

There will also be three T20 internationals — a format in which Pakistan top the international rankings. Test squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah.—Agencies

