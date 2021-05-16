Injured youth dies at Allied Hospital

Faisalabad

A youth who was injured over matrimonial issue on April 23, died at the Allied Hospital here on Sunday. Gojra police said that Imran Ashiq, resident of Chak No.342-JB Luddhar had solemnized love marriage with a girl of the same locality against the will of her parents.

The girl’s brothers- Mudassar, Asad and Afzal shot at and injured Imran Ashiq, his uncle Akram, Aslam and Ali Raza over the issue.

The injured were shifted to local hospital from where they were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Imran succumbed to his injuries while the condition of others was started to be critical. Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile two persons were found dead in different areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a 30-year-old man at a deserted place near Shalimar Park in Batala Colony and informed the area police. Similarly, a 35-year-old man was found dead near old Grain Market Chowk.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. The identification of corpses has yet to be established.

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Sitiana police station. Police said on Sunday that wife of Falak Sher (45), resident of Chak No.367-GB left his house after quarreling with him and went to her parents’ house. He tried his best to bring her back but to no avail.—APP