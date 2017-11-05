Injured Shinwari ruled out of int’l cricket for up to six months

Lahore

Pakistan’s bowling unit have been a dealt a major blow as in-form pacer Usman Shinwari has been ruled out of the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Sources have confirmed that the medical camp of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed the team management that Shinwari may take next four to six months to recover from an injury. The pacer is facing a serious stress fracture of the back.

Usman Khan, the Pakistan left-arm pacer, has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the back in what is a career-threatening blow. The 23-year-old bowler, who had stunned Sri Lanka with figures of 5 for 34 in just his second ODI two weeks ago, will be out of action for at least six months as a result of the injury.

He picked up the injury after second T20 against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, and missed the final game of the tour – the landmark T20 in Lahore. Medical screening confirmed lumbar-bone stress in his back. He had struggled with the same injury in the early days of his career, in 2013, after making debuting for Pakistan in T20 cricket. He has sustained back injuries twice before and missed a major chunk of season of 2014-15 as a result. “It is disappointing but this [course of treatment] will give him the best chance of recovering as quickly as possible,” Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan head coach, told ESPNcricinfo.

Usman was brought into the ODI side for the Sri Lanka series after Mohammad Amir pulled out due to injury, and he made an immediate impact. His five wickets in the second game against Sri Lanka came within the space of 3.3 overs. The performance was a throwback to four years ago, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, when he announced himself with five wickets for nine runs in 3.1 overs for Agriculture Development Bank of Pakistan.—APP