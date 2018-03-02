Injured Sammy wins it for Zalmi

Observer Report

Sharjah

History was made at the Sharjah cricket ground on Thursday when the world saw an injured Darren Sammy limp to the pitch and steer Peshawar Zalmi to victory single-handedly in a nail-biting thriller against Quetta Gladiators.

Sammy smashed two sixes and one four in the four balls he faced, ensuring a much-needed victory for his side with two balls to spare. The defending champions were chasing the 142-run target set by Gladiators, who are asked to bat by Zalmi after winning the toss in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League’s third edition.

“I just needed to hit three sixes, that’s what I told the coach,” Sammy said after winning the man of the match award, adding that it’s a “great feeling to make the team win”. In the first 10 overs, Gladiators scored 68 runs for the loss of three wickets. Shane Watson remained the pick of batsmen for Gladiators, scoring 47 of 32.