Injured in plane crash getting best medical facilities: Wahab

The spokesperson of the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab has said that best medical facilities were being provided to the injured in PIA plane crash.T Talking to journalists, Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial government will leave no stone unturned for providing complete treatment to the injured.He maintained DNA tests of the bodies were being conducted at the forensic laboratory of the University of Karachi in order to have a conclusive identification. The spokesperson said that the Sindh government stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this difficult time.It is pertinent to mention here that several people had been injured on the ground when a PIA plane had crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.Earlier on May 24, Sindh govt’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had announced that one of the two survivors of the unfortunate PIA PK-8303 flight crash, Muhammad Zubair had been discharged from the hospital.