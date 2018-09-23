Injured girl passes away; driver booked

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A girl, who had sustained fatal injuries in a road mishap in which her two brothers were also killed, passed away in a hospital. It is worth mentioning that on Saturday Eshah (8) was riding a motorcycle along with her father Shabbir and two younger brothers Shoaib (6) and Sami (4) when they had a fatal collision with a speeding tractor trolley at Badiana-Mautra road, in the limits of Sadder Sialkot po-lice station.

Shoaib and Sami were killed in the collision while Eshah was injured seriously and rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Ashfaq, the driver of the tractor trolley, who had fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, local police have registered murder case against four person for shooting a man dead. The police on Sunday told further that case was registered against Qamar, Mitthu and two unidentified persons for shooting Farhan Butt alias Umer to death in muhallah Arazi Yaqoob, in the limits of the Naikapura police station.

