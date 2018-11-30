Injection drug users on rise

Salim Ahmed

Areas of Lahore city in which Ghari Shau,Roshani Gate, Taxali Gate, Davis Road, Ali Park, Data Darbar Area, Lari Adda, Royal Park, Ravi Road, Lohari Gate, Bhatti Gate, Nasir Bagh, Shahra-e-Fatimah Jinnah, Railway Station, Chauburji Park, Nisbat Road, Lakshmi Chowk and Bund Road are the major areas where Injection Drug Users (IDUs) can be found in large number including women. Needle exchange progame also is a debatable issue all over the world including Pakistan but free syringe programme is a major cause of promoting addiction in our community; and government should draw fully attention to reduce the problems of drug addicts on footpath, gardens and parks in the Metropolitan City of Lahore.

Consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain stated at the talk program on World HIV/AIDS Day organized by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & Youth Council for Anti Narcotics (YOCFAN) Friday. Psychologist Ms. Saima Shahzad, Dr. Ikram ul Islam, Ms. Sobia and Syed Mohsin also spoke on the occasion.

Syed Zulfiqar said that there are an estimated 36.7 million people who have the virus. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more then 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history. World AIDS Day is important because it reminds the public and government that HIV has not gone away – there is still a vital need to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education, he added.

Addressing the participants, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said the total population of Lahore was now 12 million, and it was unfortunate that thousands of drug addicts were involved in using hard and soft drugs in public places, like gardens and footpaths in different areas of the city.

He informed the participants that Lahore was still ranked second (after Karachi) where drug addiction was very high. He said that most of those addicts were IDUs. “In recent years, the number of IDUs has increased in Lahore.

He said that we have no drugs policy in Punjab, government must announce the drugs policy at the provincial level, and it should invite all stakeholders before formation of the policy. “The government must ensure that all controlled drugs being sold at medical stores are given to consumers only on the prescription of a medical doctor,” he said, adding that the Health Department must check drug abuse through proper inspection.

Dr. Ikram ul Islam said that about the mode of transmutation from one person to another person’s and others factors of its spreading. He also explained the about the it’s history and factors which brought it into being.

Share on: WhatsApp