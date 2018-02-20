Initiate Kashmir dialogue

It is quite appreciable to note that PM S K Abbasi has asked India to initiate dialogue for resolving lingering Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions. Settlement of the issue by giving the people of Kashmir their fundamental right of self-determination to decide their future themselves is the key to good neighbourly relations between India and Pakistan and durable peace and stability in the region. PM Abbasi also strongly criticized New Delhi for constantly violating ceasefire agreement and emphatically reiterated that the entire nation is fully capable of defending the motherland in case of any misadventure by India. According to media, PM talked about international and national matters of importance in an interview. Regarding Afghanistan, he stated Pakistan’s position is very clear that the issue can be resolved through dialogue only and not by resorting to war and Islamabad will continue to play its constructive role for peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue and the Kabul government cannot and should not hold Pakistan responsible for its own failures. It is a matter of bitter record that Kabul regime instead of tackling militants and terrorists operating from its soil keeps blaming Islamabad for every act of terrorism without realizing its prime responsibility of crushing these elements and maintaining law and order throughout Afghanistan and also making arrangements for return home of about three million Afghan refugees to whom Pakistan is playing host for decades together in the wake of the Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

