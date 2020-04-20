Initiate Covid-19 screening in your areas, CM Murad directs DCs

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that he is concerned over the rise in number of coronavirus cases in Karachi’s Central district and Lyari.

The chief minister instructed on Monday the deputy commissioners to initiate screening of people in their respective districts. The number of coronavirus patients in the province is increasing and we have to control it, he said.

The virus has killed 61 people in Sindh and the number of known cases in the province stands at 2,544, according to the Sindh health department. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that all the divisional and deputy commissioners have to support the government in containing the spread of the virus.

The CM said that 227 new cases emerged on Monday when 1,600 new tests were conducted and five more people lost their lives taking to the toll to 61 within 33 days.

“Out of 227 new cases, 156 belong to Karachi and 71 to other divisions of the province but the local transmission has started wreaking havoc in the city.” In his video message, the chief minister expressing seriousness of the situation said that District South has produced 68 cases of local transmission, Central 31, East 65 cases, Korangi 23, West five and Malir 4. “This is not an easy situation; therefore we will have to take some strict and proactive measures to contain it and stop its further spread,” he said.

The chief minister said that the government has conducted so far 26058 tests against which 2764 cases have been diagnosed, including 227 new cases. He added that unfortunately five more patients could not survive despite serious efforts by the doctors.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the death toll stemming from coronavirus has reached to 61 which was 2.2 percent of the total patients.

Talking about the positive cases other than Karachi, Shah said that Khairpur has 33 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan eight, Jacobabad eight, Hyderabad seven, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Kashmore four, Larkana two, Mirpurkhas two, Badin one.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 2068 patients were under treatment, including 1223 at their homes, 547 at Isolation Centers and 298 at different hospitals. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that there would be prayers in the mosque in congregation but compliance of SOPs and health advisories has been made mandatory.

“The Ulema and religious scholars have always cooperated with the government and I am sure their support will be continued,” he said and added the situation of growing cases was in front of everyone and the government without support of the people could not do single handedly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shahr said that some export-based industrial units and other establishments have started operation. “I have asked the concerned deputy commissioners to keep them checking just to ensure compliance of the SOPs already shared with them,” he said.

“Once again, I am requesting each and every one of you to follow SOPs, ensure social distancing and keep yourself and others safe and secure,” he concluded.