Initial work completed to enhance direct exports from Faisalabad to UK

Faisalabad

Initial work has been completed to enhance direct exports from Faisalabad to United Kingdom (UK) after successful visit of FCCI trade delegation to Britain, said Shabbir Hussain Chawla, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). Giving a briefing to the media here Monday, he said that the FCCI delegates had successful negotiations with the business community of Manchester, London Birmingham and Bradford. As most of the delegates were serious businessmen. Hence, they focused on their business related issues while three MoUs were also signed to augment the bilateral trade relations between FCCI and various trade organizations of the UK. He said that his main focus was on image building of Pakistan during this visit. He explained that Pakistan in general and Faisalabad in particular is a very peaceful city where foreign investors could also invest for mutual benefits.

He said that 1.5 to 1.8 million people belonging to Asian communities are residing in Bradford. “There is no proper trading system and some of them import small quantity of textile goods for its sale in the local markets,” he said and added that he tried his optimum to develop a proper trading system on scientific and planned manners so that a quantum jump could be given to our exports.

He further told that our delegates personally witnessed the opportunities of exports and also had initially negotiation with their sector specific businessmen. This trip will help them to establish their initial contacts and now they are in a position to revisit England and finalize their business deals after B2B meetings, he added. Shabbir Hussain Chawla said that exporters of Faisalabad are working for the popular international brands. However, they should also introduce their own brands which will also play a pivotal role in building soft image of Pakistan and Faisalabad. He said that the media gave full coverage to their visit to the UK and after viewing the news regarding their meetings with leading chambers of UK; Pakistani Consular General of Bradford invited him to arrange their meeting with the concerned stakeholders. He also informed that a major expo will be held in Bradford and hoped that the exporters of Faisalabad should also setup their dedicated pavilion in it.—APP