‘Inhuman treatment of IOK detainees challenge for HR bodies’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri political detainees is a challenge for the international human rights organizations.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jami Masjid in Srinagar, today, appealed to the international human rights bodies to visit the jails of the occupied territory and India and take stock of the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners. “The United Nations, Amnesty International and International Committee of Red Cross are duty bound to send their teams to these jails to ascertain the condition of political prisoners,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said that youth lodged in Jammu, Kathua and Tihar jails were subjected to inhuman treatment. “These youth are political prisoners. They shouldn’t be dealt with like criminals and other habitual offenders,” he added.

He also condemned the atrocities being committed on people, especially youth in south and northern regions of the Kashmir Valley. “These atrocities being committed on the innocent people of Kashmir should serve as eye-opener for the world community,” he maintained.—KMS