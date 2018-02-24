Infrastructure, irrigation and water schemes accomplished under ADP

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Many development projects of drinking water, infrastructure, electrification, irrigation, construction and upgradation of schools in various areas of Landikotal subdivision have accomplished while many developmental schemes have been included in the current (ADP) annual development program.

A detail report issued from the MNA Shaji Gul Afridi office describes that more than a dozen development projects of water schemes have been completed at various location of Landikotal with the cost of million rupees.

According to Abdul Wahid Afridi, the representative of Shaji Gul Afridi some eight water supply schemes in the remote area of Landikotal ‘Loe Shelman’, two in Kashelman, one in Abdul Khad and one drinking water supply project was accomplished in the far flung area of Landikotal tehsil ‘Karamna’.

A water scheme in Alacha, one in Brag area, four in Bazar Zakha Khel, one in Niki Khel , one at station Korona, one drinking water scheme in Pero Khel, one in Sheikhmal Khel, one in Alam Khani while a project of drinking water have completed in Sultan Khel area of Khyber.

According to the secretaries of the NA-45 representatives, thousands of the population in these areas would get benefit from these water projects.

The details about the infrastructure projects sent to this scribe describes that some eight water supply schemes in Loe Shelman areas Shin Pokh, Samsai and Prang Dara have proposed in the ADP(annual development program) of 2017-18.

This ADP has also proposed one water schemes for each Kaamna, Brag and Allacha, Two for Khuga Khel, one for Pero Khel, Two for Ghani Khel, One for Bai Khel, One for Sheikhmal Khel, One for Sado Khel, one for Sheikhwal, One for Wali Khel, One for Mazrina Shpela, gravity schemes for Yakha Cheena, Prang Dara, Mazrina and Gyani are under consideration.

Various infrastructure projects of roads have been accomplished.

03 kilometers road in Niki Khel, 03 Km road in Ash Khel, phase-1, 04 KM rehabilitation of Prang Dara road have completed spending million rupees on these infrastructure projects.

The ADP(annual development program) for the year 2017-18 has proposed some more infrastructure projects.