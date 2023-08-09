Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that facilitating people in the province through infrastructure development is top priority of his government. This was stated by the chief minister while chairing meeting of Public Private Partnership Policy Board in Karachi on Tuesday.The meeting accorded approval of construction of over eighty kilometer Sujawal-Tando Muhammad Khan road which will cost an amount of twenty five billion rupees.

To ensure flow of traffic, the meeting also approved construction on an interchange on M-9.The Pakistan People’s Party will emerge as the largest party of the country in the 2023 general elections and its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the prime minister.

He went on to say that all previous records would be broken in Sindh and the PPP would form the provincial government with a two-thirds majority.The PPP government had worked for the people and done record development works, including construction of road networks in all the districts, Shah said.

He added that he was grateful to the voters of Sindh who had been bringing the PPP into power with more seats after every general elections since 2008.He said his government was about to complete its five-year term with pride. He predicted that the PPP would clinch more seats from Karachi this time.

The CM also expressed the hope that the PPP would form the government in Balochistan due to diplomatic efforts by the PPP chairman and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.Shah added that once Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was also a stronghold of the PPP but the party had weakened there in recent years. He said the party was set to give a surprise there as well in the coming elections.

Regarding Punjab, the CM said no single party was likely to get a majority there. He added that the PPP would get enough National Assembly seats from all the provinces that it would easily have its prime minister.