Infrastructure dev to boost economy: LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) while lauding the ongoing and already completed infrastructure development projects in Punjab, has said that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif deserves appreciation for turning Punjab into a center for economic activities. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil said infrastructure development in Punjab has attracted investors and they are keen on developing infrastructure related projects in this province. Such initiative by the governments of other provinces would not only give huge financial benefits to them but would also boost the living standards of their citizens.” The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that finest quality and efficient infrastructure is critical to the development of industry, agriculture and trade throughout the world and most of these generate high returns and contribution to the trade and economic activities, employment and government revenues. He said that critics are criticizing infrastructure development projects in Punjab that is against the ground realities and just an attempt to murk benefits of these good initiatives of Punjab government.