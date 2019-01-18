Infowar against Pakistan

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

FOR the last one year, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has been pointing out the threats from hybrid war; however last month he had cautioned that subversive phase of the unannounced war against Pakistan was initiated by the country’s enemies. Since efforts are being made to tackle terrorism and sabotage phase, he was confident to defeat the enemies. Imperialism having failed in its adventure against China, Pakistan is now the target so far as infowar is concerned. The US and India have stepped up their efforts to sabotage CPEC, which is a game-changer for Pakistan. They are also trying to create misunderstanding between Pakistan and China and conveying an impression that China is concerned over the extremist organizations operating in Pakistan. In fact, China has always appreciated Pakistan military’s efforts in eliminating terrorists and defended when accusations are made against Pakistan for support to terrorists.

Andrew Korybko, an American Moscow-based political analyst wrote a treatise in Eurasia future captioned ‘The infowar on Xinjiang failed, now they are targeting Pakistan and PM Imran Khan’. He stated: “The Hybrid War on CPEC received an unexpected setback after one of the so-called Balochistan Liberation Army’s” (BLA) top terrorists was assassinated in Afghanistan right before the New Year. Recognizing that the BLA terrorists were dealt a mighty blow by the recent assassination of one of their leaders and the growing popularity of Dr. Jumma Marri Khan’s Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity (OPBU) that peacefully reintegrates wayward overseas Baloch into Pakistani society, and realizing that the world is becoming aware of the fact that the scandalous stories about China’s treatment of the Uighur in Xinjiang are fake news, the forces that are hostile to both multipolar Great Powers are scrambling to adapt their infowar techniques to these changed conditions.”

In western media, fake stories are published to show strained relations between Pakistan and China over Uighur issue. In fact, there is complete understanding and cooperation between two friendly countries; and China appreciates the role of Pakistan in fighting terror. In October 2013, the Pakistani government had declared its decision to ban three international extremist organisations allegedly involved in insurgent activities in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, BBC Urdu had reported. The website quoted sources in the Ministry of Interior as saying that Chinese authorities and security agencies believed the three organisations were involved in extremist and insurgent activities in the Muslim-majority province of Xinjiang. The outfits banned included the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) and Islamic Jihad Union (IJU). Ministry sources said that Pakistan had been in contact with Turkish and Uzbek governments over ETIM and IMU.

As a matter of fact, Pakistan had not even vaguely mentioned about situation in Xinjiang province. Of course, more than a decade ago, China had expressed concern over the above outfits, and Pakistan had taken action against them. In his treatise, the author Andrew Korybko quoted an article titled ‘Pakistan abruptly stopped calling out China’s mass oppression of Muslims. Critics say Beijing bought its silence”, and wrote: “One of the outlet’s News reporters attempted to make the case that China paid Pakistan off so that it wouldn’t use its influence in the larger international Muslim community (Ummah) to rally its co-confessionals against Beijing’s alleged mistreatment of the Uighur. The author drew attention to a widely publicized fake news report that the country’s Federal Minister for Religious Affairs supposedly brought this topic up in a critical way when meeting with the Chinese Ambassador last Sept. Both officials later denied he media’s reports about their talks”.

The author Andrew Korybco, while exposing the intrigues and conspiracies, referred to a globally renowned US-based information platform namely Business Insider which was openly being used by what many consider to be a terrorist-connected organization to spread its dangerously false innuendo that PM Khan is a hypocrite/infidel/apostate who was paid off by China to remain silent about the supposed plight of fellow Muslims, and that’s extremely alarming. In fact, the Great Game of the US strategic map-makers has been in full play in Balochistan province for quite some time. World maps, showing Pakistan all splintered up, and Balochistan province merging with Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan region making a Greater Balochistan, were published. But in Balochistan the issue has been addressed at political level; an elected government is in place; and incidence of insurgency has also declined. People of Balochistan are known for their patriotism; and will never be deterred by violent activities of separatists.

The fact remains that few relationships in the history of international relations have endured so long as that between Pakistan and China, and even fewer have been described as “higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans”. This description of the all-weather friendship is not just rhetoric; it is based on shared principles and interests, and forms the foundation of cooperation in diverse fields. During his four-day visit to China, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang. He had discussed matters of mutual interest and sought Beijing’s assistance in tackling financial crisis. Reviewing with satisfaction the historical development of China-Pakistan relations and the great strides made both sides in the joint statement agreed to further strengthen the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership in line with principles set forth by the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Good-neighbourly Relations signed in 2005.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

