Information minister visits DGPR

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Ahmed Waqas Riaz made his maiden visit to DGPR Punjab office and inaugurated newly furnished conference hall, Wednesday here.

Additional Secretary Information Shahid Iqbal, DGPR Nabeela Ghazanfer, Deputy Secretary Syed Aurangzeb and other officers were also present on the occasion. Nabeela Ghazanfer briefed the minister about functioning and targets of the Public Relations Department. “I am happy to see that DGPR is fully equipped to face challenges of print and electronic media challenges besides I found staff and officers very efficient and brilliant’’, the Minister observed. Later Ahmed Waqas Riaz inspected advertisement and electronic media sections and expressed his satisfaction over performance of respective sections.

While briefly talking to media Minister Information and Culture Ahmed Waqas Riaz reiterated that caretaker set up will fulfill its responsibilities and media will be taken onboard on electoral process.