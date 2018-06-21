Info minister meets senior journalists

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Minister Information Punjab Ahmed Waqas Riaz has said that conducting free and fair elections was prime responsibility of caretaker government and they were restricted to their constitutional mandate.

While talking to senior journalists here today he informed that process of transfers and postings against administrative posts and police ranks has been started.

“Let me assure that caretakers have no political motives and we will do what is in the larger interest of the nation” said the minister. Ahmed Waqas Waqas Riaz said that un-elected ones cannot last for long and “we will meet expectations of general masses”. During question and answers session the Minister said that political parties have their own point of view and “There is no bar on right of expression or criticism”. “I assure that we will perform our duty with national approach and honesty”, he said. Minister Information informed the media persons that Punjab Government will take all steps to provide relative information to media on the polling day.