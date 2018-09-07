Info Minister Fawad Ch vows to announce digital media policy, seeks support of APNS for print media growth

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has expressed that the incumbent government would put forth its own digital media policy within a month, seeking the support of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In an interaction with the office bearers of APNS on Friday, the lawmaker affirmed that the government believed in freedom of speech and would take measures for the promotion of newspaper industry.

The delegation led by Secretary General Sarmad Ali and comprising Umer Mujib Shami and Sohail Warraich among others discussed with the minister, an effective mechanism for advertisements and the overall situation of the print media.

During the meeting, the legislator asserted that the government was well aware of the fact that thousands of citizens are associated with the industry and a complete shutdown of advertisements would inflict an irreparable damage on the sector.

‘APNS should also put forth suggestions for a transparent and fair distribution of advertisements,’ informed the politician.

Fawad Chaudhry clarified that expectations should not be attached to the incumbent government about advertisements in an unbridled manner, as executed by the previous Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz government.