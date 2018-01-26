Influenza epidemic to be controlled within two weeks: Prof Faisal

Staff Reporter

The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department (SH&ME) has constituted a technical committee for media briefing on seasonal influenza H1N1.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Prof Faisal Masood, the Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences. Professor of Pulmonology Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Dr Kamran Cheema, Director General Health Services Dr Akhtar Rasheed Malik, Consultant Dr Zahid Pervez, CEO Health Lahore Dr Yaddulla and other concerned experts attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the latest situation of the disease in the province and the steps taken by the health department for the prevention and control of the treatment of the flue patient in the hospitals.

Prof Faisal Masood observed that due to effective measures taken by the government and the change in the weather the H1N1 influenza epidemic would be effectively controlled within two weeks.

He said that the major reason of the deaths due to H1N1 influenza was the late reporting of patients in the hospitals. He said that self medication and delay in coming to the hospitals make the disease complicated. He said that if the patient feels difficulty in breathing or aggravation in coughing, he or she should immediately rush to the hospital for proper treatment without any delay.