Influenza death toll in Multan rises to 14

Multan

An outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan has claimed 14 lives so far, as health authorities continue to struggle to contain the epidemic. Eight more patients suspected of having contracted the virus were hospitalised in last 24 hours. These included three doctors from Nishtar Hospital. One of the doctors has been shifted to isolation ward.

Patients who died after contracting the seasonal influenza were already suffering from another disease, Punjab Health Department spokesperson in Multan Dr Attaur Rehman said.

A team of specialist doctors arrived in Multan earlier this week for the treatment of the influenza. The team has been deployed at Nishtar Hospital while a massive influenza vaccination drive has been launched in Multan region to control the epidemic.—INP