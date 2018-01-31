Influenza claims three more lives

Multan

Deadly seasonal influenza on Tuesday claimed three more lives in Multan, escalating the death toll to 44 in the city. The deceased include two women and one man. All of them were under-treatment in Nishtar hospital. The latest deaths have taken the toll to 44 in Multan.

Meanwhile, at least five more cases of seasonal influenza have surfaced in Lahore during the last 24 hours. Four of them are under medical care in government hospital while one is admitted in a private hospital. A total of 37 patients are being treated in the city’s government hospitals.—INP