Since its launch about three years back, the number of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) opened so far has crossed the 600,000 mark.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), total funds inflow through RDA also surpassed the $6.5 billion mark as of August 11, 2023.

The SBP shared the news of achieving this milestone on the social media platform ‘X’ (former Twitter) through a post.

#RoshanDigitalAccount reaches significant milestone today as total accounts opened cross 600,000 while total funds inflow also surpassed $6.5bn. We thank our #OverseasPakistanis for their valued trust.

The SBP, however, did not share data of fund inflows during July and the current month.

The central bank launched RDA on September 10, 2020 on the instructions of the then Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate overseas Pakistan to send foreign exchange.

The initiative proved a great success with gradual increase in the number of accounts and inflow of foreign exchange.

The SBP offers up to 8 per cent profit on investment in US dollars.