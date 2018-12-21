IN a shocking but expected move, the Government has increased

the power tariff by Rs 1.30 per unit, with Rs 130 billion per year

additional burden on consumers who are already paying highest tariff of electricity in the region. The increase has been made in the name of so-called uniform power tariff regime but is necessarily in fulfilment of the understanding already arrived at with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange for securing a financial bail-out package.

Electricity and gas prices were only recently increased and the power tariff has been hiked once again despite a warning by the World Bank that increase in electricity price was no solution to the challenges confronting the power sector. It noted that there was gross inefficiencies in the sector causing an annual loss of $18 billion to the economy and that Pakistani households lose an immense $4.5 billion or 1.7 per cent of GDP in net income every year due to the lack of reliable access to electricity. It is great injustice that honest consumers are made to pay for inefficiencies of the system, theft and corruption, which the government should address as a long-term solution to all power sector problems especially the chronic circular debt issue. Though the Government claims the increase would not impact upon the common man as it would not be applicable to those using 300 units per month but the very fact that the high-end domestic consumers, big commercial and power and fertilizer sectors would pay additional up to Rs 2.60 per unit means the trickle-down effect of the increase would be felt by each and every citizen. And increase in power tariff is not the only thing that would intensify inflation tsunami as the Government has also promised to devalue the rupee further and also hike the interest rate. Depreciation of the rupee against dollar (the Government intends to take the parity to 150 rupee a dollar) would play havoc with imports as these would become dearer and as a result prices of all products would go up. Prices of petroleum products should have been reduced significantly due to a sharp fall in the international market but depreciation of rupee has denied the benefit to the masses and instead the Government plans to adjust the rates upwards and also increase the rate of taxes on petroleum products. The Government had an avowed commitment to reform the system but so far it is resorting to the same old tactics of adding burden on the common man. There is a limit to nerve-testing.

