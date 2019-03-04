Inflation touches 56-month high in Feb

Karachi

In line with expectations, the pace of inflation shot up to a 56-month high at 8.21% in February 2019, driven up by a significant surge in the cost of living on almost every front, including higher utility bills, increased cost of education and health care as well as rise in transportation and communication expenses.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 8.21% in February 2019 compared to 3.8% in the same month of previous year.

“The uptrend in inflation is in line with market expectations,” Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Samiullah Tariq told The Express Tribune. “Inflation stood high primarily due to rupee depreciation.”

Moreover, prices of several essential goods were significantly low at this time last year. Consequently, “the low base effect of last year also contributed to the increase in the inflation reading,” he said.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has let the rupee depreciate by a massive 32% since December 2017 to Rs138.53 to the US dollar on Friday in a bid to push up exports and control imports, which will shore up declining foreign currency reserves of the country and help manage balance of payments deficit. This also has a delayed impact on prices of goods.—Agencies

