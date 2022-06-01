Inflation touches 13.8% mark in May; highest in two years

Islamabad: Continuing its upward trend, May’s inflation hit the 13.8 per cent mark, as shown by the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based reading in May 2022 was 13.8 per cent year-on-year, compared to 13.4 per cent the previous month and 10.9 per cent in May 2021, according to the statistics.

Inflation rose 0.44 per cent month-on-month in May 2022, compared to 1.6 per cent the previous month and 0.1 per cent in May 2021.

Since January 2020, when the CPI recorded 14.6 per cent, this year’s May recorded the highest level of inflation.

CPI recorded 12.36 per cent in urban regions and 15.88 per cent in rural areas, according to the PBS.