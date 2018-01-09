Inflation strikes again!

According to expectations a new wave of inflation has gripped the nation due to increase in dollar rates and petroleum products. The prices of vegetable & fruit have become out of reach of the common man. The markets are gutted with products but buyers are seldom seen. These are not good signs for the retailers and the daily wage earners. The transporters have increased the fares by 5% without any cost analysis. The other vehicular transport like Taxis and Rickshaws are charging as they please. Government is well aware of the consequences of increase of price in the petroleum products. The economic stability is directly linked with the stability of petroleum products. With the increase in the prices of petroleum, diesel and kerosene oil everything else becomes expensive. We look towards Almighty Allah for mitigating our sufferings.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related