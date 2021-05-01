Inflation rate rises to 11.10% in April

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Bureau of Statics said Saturday the country’s annual consumer price inflation clocked in at 11.1% in April, up from 8.5% in the same month last year.

The CPI was recorded at 9.1% last month, according to the PBS.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made several changes to his economic team in the past last month, aiming to bring in policies to control inflation that has been on an upward trend.

An increase in prices of vegetables, fruits and meat caused the latest hike in inflation, the statistics bureau said.