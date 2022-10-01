Inflation in September recedes to 23.2% YoY

Islamabad: After rising to the highest level of 27.3% in 49 years, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation in Pakistan receded to 23.2% in September on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Data published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday showed that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the CPI-based inflation decreased by 1.2% in September 2022 compared to a 2.4% increase in the previous month.

On a YoY basis, inflation receded to 23.2% in September 2022, compared to 27.3% in the previous month and 9% in September 2021.

CPI inflation Urban:

The report said that inflation clocked in at 21.2% on a YoY basis in September 2022 compared to 26.2% in the previous month and 9.1% in September 2021.

While, on an MoM basis, it decreased by -2.1% in September 2022 compared to an increase of 2.6% in the previous month and an increase of 2.0% in September 2021.

CPI inflation Rural:

Regarding inflation in rural areas, the report said it reached 26.1% on a YoY basis in September 2022 compared to 28.8% recorded in the previous month and 8.8% in September 2021. Similarly, on an MoM basis, it increased by 0.2% in September 2022 compared to an increase of 2.2% in the previous month and an increase of 2.3% in September 2021.

