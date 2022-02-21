Inflation in Pakistan is skyrocketing: Fazal Will hold meeting with Zardari today

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman came down hard on the PTI government on Sunday and blamed it for destroying the national economy.

In his Hangu address, the JUI-F chief hit out at the government’s incompetence to provide for the public needs saying people were forced to sell their children under the appalling economic conditions.

“Hunger and unrest thrive in collapsed economies,” he stated adding that the economy in Pakistan had collapsed and the poor could not even afford to buy medicines.

“Inflation in Pakistan is skyrocketing. Those who promised to give 10 million jobs have demolished people’s houses,” he deplored.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party President Asif Ali Zardari will meet Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F today, in a bid to expedite move against the incumbent government led by Imran Khan.

Fazlur Rehman will host a reception for Asif Zardari at his residence, where they would discuss matters related to political developments in the country.

The meeting would discuss contacts with political groups including government allies in a bid for in-house change in the National Assembly, measures needed for setting agenda of an effective anti-government move and matters relating to bringing PPP close to the Pakistan Democratic Movement.