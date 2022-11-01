Inflation in October crosses 26%; nears 49-year highest again

Islamabad: The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation in Pakistan crossed 26% in October on a year-on-year basis after recording a marginal drop in the previous month, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a report.

Data published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday showed that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the CPI-based inflation jumped by 4.7%.

Compared to October last year, when the index was recorded at 9.2%, this year, inflation made a significant jump in October to reach 26.6%.

CPI inflation in urban areas increased to 24.6% on a YoY basis in October 2022, compared to an increase of 21.2% in the previous month and 9.6% in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 4.5% in October 2022, compared to a decrease of 2.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.7% in October 2021.

Similarly, CPI inflation in rural areas also increased to 29.5% on a YoY basis in October 2022, compared to an increase of 26.1% in the previous month and 8.7% in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 5.0% in October 2022, compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 2.2% in Oct 2021.

Inflation in September recedes to 23.2% YoY