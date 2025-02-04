Inflation down to 2.41pc as Pakistan experiencing economic turnaround: Aurangzeb

ICCI’s pre-budget session provides feedback from traders

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has called upon the private sector to play an active role in Pakistan’s economic turnaround, while the government is committed to providing a supportive framework. He was addressing a pre-budget seminar organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) here on Monday.

The seminar was also addressed by Minister of State for Finance, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Chairman of the Federal Board Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and the FBR. The host of the event President of the ICCI Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Shaikh their respective chambers’ recommendations and assured the the government of their full support to the government’s pro-business policies.

Finance Minister expressed optimism about the country’s economic direction, citing increased investments and solid performance of existing investments.

He said that Pakistan’s economy had stabilized during last 12 months, policy rate had come down, local and foreign investments have increased and most importantly the inflation rate has come down to 2.41 percent and that the government will make sure that its benefit should go to the masses.

Aurangzeb emphasized the government’s role in providing a stable policy framework and continuity, which he believes is crucial for attracting further investment.

Aurangzeb said in order to achieve economic stability, the government had initiated the budget-making process for the fiscal year 2025-26, seeking to align the national budget with its economic vision, “Uraan, Pakistan.” The FBR has also solicited tax-related proposals from stakeholders to broaden the tax base, introduce progressive taxation, and simplify tax laws.

He expressed the hope that the policy rate will come further down to a single digit and that the government will extend every possibility support to Capacity building and financing of the SMEs.

In his address Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik said that the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken bold decisions for the economic well-being of the country.

“He emphasized the need for export-led growth, stating, “Every entity in the country must contribute to exports.”