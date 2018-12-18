Infinix’s ‘beyond intelligent’ campaign

Observer Report

Dubai

Infinix, top-selling mobile brand in African and MENA region won the confidence of the Public Relations Association of Middle East (MEPRA) as recently it was announced a silver winner for “Beyond Intelligent” campaign at a glittering event in the tallest building in the world; Burj Al-Khalifa.

Founded in 2001, Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is a self-governing non-profit member association that was established to set world-class standards for public relations and communication industry in Middle East. MEPRA awards are aimed to recognize the most creative and influencing communication campaigns in the Middle East. These awards have come down a long way and this year the finalists included some of the best brands like IKEA, McDonalds, Atlantis the Palm etc.

The concept of “Beyond Intelligent” was brought into action during the launch of Infinix Note 5; a smartphone that has got a class of its own and emerges out to be the best from amongst its competitors. Note 5’s powerful features give the youth power to go beyond the limits. The concept also included driving unique traffic to the official website, online and offline stores of Infinix.

