Infinix Note 5 available on Goto.com.pk

Staff Reporter

Lahore

After the official global debutof the Infinix Note 5 and an exciting Pre-booking campaign, the wait is finally over. Infinix has now officially launched its flagship phone exclusively onthe fastest growing e-commerce website in Pakistan, Goto.com.pk. Boasting the slogan “Beyond Intelligent”, the Infinix Note 5 is set to become one of the most popular phones in the market due to its futuristic features, collaborative innovation with Google and high technology standards. Infinix Note 5, the brand’s “Beyond Intelligent” smartphone, is part of the Android One program, designed to deliver a software experience by Google.

Share on: WhatsApp