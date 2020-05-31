Infinix launches Hot 9 play with massive battery

Infinix, the premium smartphone brand known for its innovative and state-of-the-art devices, has just launched the addition to its best-selling Hot 9, the Infinix Hot 9 play.

The new phone comes with huge 6000 mAh to treat power users, a 6.8″ HD+ cinematic display, dual rear camera with AI, and ample storage. The Hot 9 play has, 2GB/32GB with dedicated micro SD card slot and will be available at an affordable price of Rs. 15,999in markets across Pakistan. The device would be seen in four attractive colour options; violet, ocean wave, and quetzal cyan and midnight black.

The Infinix Hot 9 play is fitted with a 6.8-inch HD plus cinematic display, designed to enhance the consumer’s viewing experience. The phone runs Android 10 with XOS 6 on top and features a massive 6,000mAh slimmer battery, with 34-day standby life. On the front camera, the buyers get an 8 MP primary camera with flashlight, and on the rear, there’s a 13MP AI lens with triple LED flash light.

“An exciting new addition to the Infinix family, the Hot 9 play is the ultimate device for all the people on the go who are looking for the all-in-one solution in their smartphone. With its powerful battery performance, sleek and stylish design, the HOT 9 play is going to be the best buy in user-friendly price range. Infinix has always worked to produce devices with powerful features and distinctive designs so our consumers can create their style statements with their smartphones, and enjoy all the cutting-edge features at the same time,” said Joe Hu, CEO, Infinix Pakistan.

The Infinix HOT 9 play is a complete package for users looking to spend time on their phones uninterrupted by the worries of charging the device.

Up-to-date with the latest design and features, the HOT 9 play is an exciting new and budget-friendly addition to the smartphone market. The other variant of Hot 9 play 4GB + 64GB will also be available soon in the month of June in an expected price of lower than Rs 20,000.