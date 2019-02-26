Infinix launches HOT 7

Staff Reporter

Infinix, the online-driven smartphone brand is launching another device in the HOT series, the HOT 7. Infinix is well-known in emerging markets where it has a reputation for high performance devices at a relatively low cost. HOT 7 has set entertainment as the brand tone for the HOT series, which has a large-screen, large battery and Dirac mode speakers. It is an upgraded smartphone for optimized performance and available for purchase at Daraz.pk. It is worth mentioning that customers who purchase Hot 7 will get a gift worth upto PKR3,000. The HOT series is well known for continuously breaking through the boundaries of technology, enabling consumers to fully appreciate the latest tech in very affordable prices. The latest addition to the series, HOT 7 has a 6.2″ HD + notch display to make your image viewing and video experience even more surreal. Large screen requires higher power consumption. The HOT 7 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery which provides uninterrupted entertainment on a single charge. This eases the worry of charging ports or the need to have a power bank with you. Every wonderful moment is worth being recorded. Quality images has always been considered a highlight of Infinix phones. The HOT 7 features a 13MP AF Camera with dual flashlightthat captures more picture details. With a large aperture of f/1.8, it shows a clear and a high-quality shooting effect. In addition, the 3D DIRAC audio technology that has been well received by consumers in our previous generation HOT 6, has been extended in the HOT 7.

