Staff Reporter

Lahore

Infinix recently introduced the Smart 3 Plus to the Pakistani Market only for PKR 16,999 offering a ton of features, great specs and an exceptional build quality.

At the pre-orders, Infinix managed to sell the entire online stock of Smart 3 Plus due to high demand.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus, the only budget smartphone that brings technologically advanced experiences at an affordable price out of all the latest entry-level smartphones available in the market.