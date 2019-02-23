Infection a major killer in transplant surgeries: Adib

Staff Reporter

Inaugurating a two day international conference on infectious diseases here today (Friday) Professor Adib Rizvi , Director SIUT ( Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) declared that “ infection is a major killer in majority of transplant surgeries.

Professor Rizvi who pioneered the kidney transplant in the country underscored the need to combat the scourge effectively by adopting better preventive measures and improving the living conditions.

In his inaugural address the prominent urologist gave an overview of prevalence of infection as a menace throughout the entire civilization and said centuries after centuries and civilizations after civilizations the infection had posed one of the greatest and daunting challenges to medical professionals who were engaged in treating the mankind. Plague, black fever, typhoid are few to remind us which destroyed generation in the past. Supporting his arguments with statistics Prof Rizvi said the situation in developing countries is more alarming mainly due to poverty, poor economic conditions, sub human life style and malnutrition which go hand in hand with the growth of infection.

Some fifty per cent patients of transplant he said looses their battle for lives in developing countries on account of multiple infections. Stressing the need of better living conditions for population, adoption of scientific and updated approach as vital tools for fight against infection.

The session was also addressed by Professor Aamer Ikram the President of the Society who outlined the activities of the society while Dr Nasim Salahuddin, past President of the society traced the history and growth of the society educating the masses about as how crucial and important is to focus on infectious diseases. Dr Shehla Baqi of Civil Hospital welcomed the participants.

