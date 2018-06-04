Inevitable Kalabagh Dam

Pakistan dumps as much as about $21b worth of water into the Arabian Sea every year because we do not have sufficient water conservation system. This amount to more than half of the total water the country receives in a year. According to the experts, the problem is that our current storage facility can only store a total of 30 days of water.

The Nature has blessed Pakistan with immense resources and there should be no dearth of water for agriculture and people should not be suffering heavy losses of precious lives and property and excavation from homes due to floods every now and then. But it is only our great misfortune and nothing else that for decades together we are suffering these losses, Needs, interests and requirements of the people regarding Kalabagh dam are in so much contradictory and conflicts that this has not been witnessed previously. This is such an important national project of great significance that despite being viable and feasible the multi-purpose dam cannot be constructed because the required national consensus among the four federating units somehow remains elusive.

Lot more can be written and said in favour of multi-purpose Kalabagh dam. Pakistan and our posterity needs Kalabagh dam very badly and urgently, the sooner it is constructed after evolving national consensus and brushing aside political, vested and regional interests the better it will be.

AMNA DASTAGIR

Karachi

