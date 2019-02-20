Inefficiency in government a big concern: Bakht

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat said that inefficiency in government and in the size of the government was really a big concern. Over the last 10 years, the Punjab government has built the debt of Rs447 billion in wheat business alone, in buying the wheat, storing wheat, selling wheat, he said while addressing the Pakistan Leadership Conversation jointly organized by the Association of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA) and British Council here on Wednesday.

He said that in entire process, the beneficiary is probably 10 percent only, while most of the money goes in refinancing of the debt stocks, towards banking sector, storage, pilferage and spirit of wheat procurement of benefiting the farmers were never achieved. However, the minister said this year the government has significantly brought it down by plugging in the inefficiencies of the system.

“We believe in increasing the private sector role while government role is just facilitator. So when we talk about ease of doing business is more about the World Bank ranking”, he said.

However, the government has looked it with more holistic approach. First time in Punjab, the government is looking each and every regulation with business orientation, he added.

“Each department is task to look into each every regulation, law and established certain standardized measures whether these laws and regulations are business friendly, business supported. It is necessary to filter the all rules and regulations and come up with smaller number of rules and regulations viable for business promotion”, the finance minister said.

Hashim Jawan said the government was also looking its main resource generating items, where from it can raise revenue generations and what type of measures required for it. “Punjab is province of land and we have to unlock the potential of cities for revenue generation”, he said adding that by providing ease of doing business, growth stimulus will move towards the private sector and it should be.

The minister believed that the role of the private sector is lead from front and the government primary role was s the facilitator to the private sector. Government engine could not absorb the million jobs and youth of the nation, rather the private sector can give employment to them, he said.

For government it will ensure the facilitation process upto the mark to achieve the double digit growth in which all the policies should be business friendly, he added.

The finance minister said Pakistan missed the early opportunity of industrialization in which world moved from agrarian society to industrialized society. However, now in the new ages of digitization is focused, both government and private sector should play their role of innovators for leap frog growth. But in innovation fundamental of the business would be remained the same and the integrity would be more valued, he added.

Earlier, Chairman Nishat Group Mian Mansha opening the session said that every incumbent government heavily relied on the loans instead of reviewing its assets and potential. However, he appreciated the government for thinking out of box solution by adopting different approach. In this situation every institution should support the government. Mian Mansha believed that political stability can revive the economy.

