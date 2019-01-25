Industrys confidence restored by economic reform package: KATI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) has welcomed the “Financial Reform Package” announced by Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by KATI Patron in Chief SM Muneer, President Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman and Vice President Maheen Salman appreciated the measures announced in finance bill. SM Muneer said that the announced measures to promote industrial production, exports and investments in country reinforced the confidence of business community.

He said that PM Imran Khan promises to decrease cost of production and doing business, was made in his first speech after election victory, this package was a very positive step towards this goal. Muneer also appreciated the announcement of issuing promissory notes to exporters, to resolve liquidity issue due to delay in returns payment. President KATI Danish Khan said that industry was demanding since along to reduce or exempt raw materials of imports of export oriented industry, which has recognized by government.

