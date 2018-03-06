Industry suffering due to lack of manpower: LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid has said that industry is suffering because of lacking professionally skilled and competent manpower. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is working days and nights to fill this gap through productive activities like Business Plan Competitions.

He was speaking at “Young Entrepreneurs Business Plan Competition” here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Mian Shafqat Ali, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Naeem Hanif and Faisal Iqbal Sheikh also spoke on the occasion.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that it is prime duty of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote business activities in the country and such program would help bring a positive change. He said that the Lahore Chamber would continue to arrange Business Competition plans so that the industry can get professionally skilled human resources. He said that the idea behind the competition was to encourage the young graduates so that they can start their own businesses in a new and innovative manner.

Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Zeshan Khalil said that the competition would also help students to interact with premier bodies of the business community like Lahore Chamber of Commerce and industry. They also thanked the leading businessmen who performed as jury of the competition.

Prominent universities and colleges of the provincial metropolis including Govt. College University (GCU), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) main campus, University of the Punjab (P.U- IBA), Forman Christian College (FCC), National College of Arts (NCA), University of Management Technology (UMT), University of South Asia (USA), Lahore Garrison University (LGU). University of Lahore (UOL), National College of Business Administration & Economics, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) KSK Campus, Lahore School of Economics (LSE) took part in the competition which continued for three days. The competition was largely attended by students and businessmen belonging to various faculties and institutions.