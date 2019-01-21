Industry requires time management to address high cost of doing business

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The concept of time management is required to be adopted as a pre-requisite of the industry to handle the increased cost of doing business in Pakistan. It was observed by the speakers at a training program organized by Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) today at PCMA head office.

The speakers included Mr. Ahmad Lateef, an International Time Management Expert, Syed Iqbal Kidwai, Chief Operating Officer of PCMA and a number of the practitioners of Time Management.

Representatives from various chemical industries of Pakistan including Nimir Chemicals, CHT Pakistan, Dynea Pakistan Limited, Nimir Resins, Descon Oxychem, Nimir Industrial Pakistan, Pharmagen, and DIC Pakistan Ltd attended the workshop. A good number of professionals related to the field of Operation management, Marketing and Human Resource Department also participated in the event.

PCMA Secretary General and COO Iqbal Kidwai, in his address of welcome, informed that the concept of time management has become a basic need in the countries like Pakistan, who are losing competitive edge due to increased cost of industrial production. He was confident that the training workshop would help PCMA members to reduce the cost of production with the increased productivity.

Ahmad Latif said that Time Management had emerged as a science in the developed world to increase productivity and meet production targets of the industry, which should also be learnt by the local industry in Pakistan. He gave a detailed presentation on concepts of how not to be late for any commitments “The Art of Never Being Late”, how to prioritize your work on daily basis by introducing Eisenhower Grid and Time Quadrants. The main focus of his presentation was how to create long term visions and to guard all promises and commitments. During this training participants learn how to improve quality of work by focusing on task-on-hands by creating a road map to manage time and life.

The other speakers of the workshop were of the common view that Time Management is a useful management program focused on decision making in line with the respective company’s vision. They highlighted the best practices to be exercised by developed world to reduce stress, increase determination and control by better handling of emergencies.

It is notable that the key speaker Mr. Ahmed Lateef, having done MBA from LUMS has been working in various developed countries for 25 years as Operation Management Expert.

