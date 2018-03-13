IT industry advancing rapidly

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and its departments are steadfastly committed to provide enabling environment for the industry and boosting exports of the country.

According to official data, Pakistan’s IT industry has exhibited positive growth trends for the last four years with 100% growth in export earnings.During 2016-17, Pakistan’s IT exports were $3.3 billion, which have jumped to $5 billion and are expected to grow to $6 billion next years.

Pakistan’s IT industry is growing at a fast pace across different categories. Enterprise software has grown by 17%, marketing tech 15%, financial services 13%, consumer goods 9%, retail/e-commerce 8%, professional services 8%, internet of things/hardware 7%, health care 4%, media 4% and non-profit 3%.

Facebook, Amazon and other giants of IT sector are anticipating something huge in the start-up world of Pakistan as evidenced by the huge number of sponsors.

Pakistan government has also started promoting start-ups, for example, it has given three-year exemption from taxes to the start-ups and set up national incubation centres in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar ,Karachi and Quetta.

Department working under IT & Telecom ministry, Pakistan Software Export Board has selected 30 IT professionals and 28 IT companies and given certifications in Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) platform.

Moreover, 134 IT companies got certifications in ISO 9001, ISO 20001 and ISO 27001 helping them to generate IT exports from developed countries.

Managing director of PSEB Asim Shahryar Husain told the directors in their previous meeting that PSEB has achieved significant milestones in IT promotion over the last four years.