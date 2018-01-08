Industry-academia linkages vital for new technologies

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik has said that the promotion of SMEs and women entrepreneurs was priority.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, he said that special attention had been focused on resolving the problems being faced by the business community.

In order to cope with shortage of skilled workforce, a technology university is being established for producing skilled and semi skilled workforce in accordance with requirements and need of the local industry, the SCCI president disclosed.

The “Knowledge City” spreading over 500 acres of land would soon be established near Sambrial in which different universities, including National University of Science and Technology and National Textile University Faisalabad, will set their campuses.

Zahid added that the SCCI was making adequate efforts for developing Industry-Academia linkages aimed developing new technologies, enhanced production systems, diversification of export basket and increase exports.

The SCCI president said the government should provide special incentives to encourage the export of high priority sectors like textile and clothing, surgical and dental instruments, leather products, sports goods, footwear, gems and jewelry and furniture.