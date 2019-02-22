Industry-academia linkages to be promoted: Yasir

Staff Reporter

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun said that the government would promote industry-academia linkages and provide all resources to the researchers for improving ranking of universities.

He was addressing the 352nd meeting of Punjab University’s Senate at Senate Hall, Old Campus here on Thursday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, members of Syndicate, deans, professors, heads of departments and elected members of Senate were present on the occasion. The minister said that no nation could make progress without excellence in higher education and therefore the government was focusing to improve academic standards of higher education institutions in Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Yasir Humayun said that there was abundance of potential in our youth but they needed direction. He said that the results of education policies of Punjab government would bring fruit soon. He said that the courses of all universities were being made relevant to the demands of industry.

He said that Pakistan had made rapid progress in impact factor research which reflected our research potential. He said that the government would extend full support to PU for improving its international ranking. Presenting report of past 8 months of the administration, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the administration was implementing its vision and merit, transparency and good governance have been ensured.

He said that the meetings of all statutory bodies were being organized for appropriate functioning of the university. He said that incentives were being given to the teachers and students for the first time to encourage research productivity of the university. He said that the teachers who would get admission in top 50 universities of the world would be provided with the scholarship.

He said that the administration has announced that the bachelor-level students who will publish one research paper in impact factor journal will be given waiver in tuition fee while the students having 2 impact factor research papers will be given admission in MS and PhD programs without any fee. He said that scholarships would also be provided to the students with impact factor research while a cash prize would be awarded to the student having highest impact factor research.

