Industries minister acknowledges role of PSIC

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting regarding restructuring plan of Punjab Small Industries Corporation here, Thursday. Comprehensive plan of restructuring PSIC was reviewed in the meeting. Consultant of Hassan Naeem & Company briefed the meeting about the restructuring plan. Secretary Industries Nadeem ur Rehman, MD PSIC and concerned officers attended the meeting. While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries has said that PSIC has to perform its effective role for the promotion of small & medium industries in the province. PSIC will be strengthened and made fully functional through effective reforms. He said in the light of recommendations this institute will be reorganized. He directed that there should be strong internal audit system of PSIC. He said that corruption free and transparent new Pakistan is our destination and every possible effort will be made to achieve this target. He said the link between PSIC and industry will be strengthened. He also directed that there should be no overlapping between the working of Punjab Industrial Estate Development Company and PSIC. He said district and regional offices of the PSIC will also be strengthened.

